Hays (LON:HAS) Lowered to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of Hays (LON:HAS) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 185 ($2.43).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hays from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Investec started coverage on Hays in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Hays presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 167.27 ($2.20).

Shares of LON HAS opened at GBX 163.30 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.85. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.71.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

