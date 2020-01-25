HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Forty Seven from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Forty Seven from to and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

FTSV stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.03. 630,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,312. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. Forty Seven has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forty Seven will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,201,400 shares in the company, valued at $15,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,400. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 151.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

