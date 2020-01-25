Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HTLD stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

