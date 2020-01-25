HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $794,482.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $715.63 million and approximately $794,482.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for $2.48 or 0.00029852 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006340 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003898 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00028700 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000695 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

