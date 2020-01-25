Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Given Sell Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HDD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.10 ($1.28) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €1.40 ($1.63) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €1.27 ($1.48).

HDD stock opened at €0.92 ($1.07) on Tuesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 1 year low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of €2.13 ($2.48). The company has a market cap of $256.17 million and a P/E ratio of 27.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €1.14 and a 200 day moving average of €1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

