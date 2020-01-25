Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,814 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 835,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after acquiring an additional 103,181 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 751,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after acquiring an additional 259,858 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 105,960 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $42.23. 1,567,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,838. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HP. Citigroup cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

