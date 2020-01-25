HempCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $184.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $233,051.00 and approximately $184.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00052653 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00073760 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,391.68 or 1.00914544 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031224 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001423 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,617,679 coins and its circulating supply is 254,482,529 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

