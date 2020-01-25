Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,582,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,313,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,320. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.