HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Trading Down 0.9%

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) shares dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.80 and last traded at C$23.25, approximately 13,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 53,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.45.
Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $723.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.24.
About HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
