HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Trading Down 0.9%

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) shares dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.80 and last traded at C$23.25, approximately 13,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 53,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.45.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $723.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is presently -61.77%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

