HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HMST. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

HomeStreet stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 206,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,010. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 104.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 131.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at about $585,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

