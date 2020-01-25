Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. CIBC upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,833. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $877.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $291.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

