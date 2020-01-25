Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.16 ($62.97).

ETR BOSS opened at €45.14 ($52.49) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12 month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.81.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

