Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.16 ($62.97).

ETR BOSS opened at €45.14 ($52.49) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12 month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.81.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

