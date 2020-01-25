Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 246,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,023 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 104,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADX opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

