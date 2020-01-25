Huntington National Bank Invests $30,000 in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 787.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $544.57 million, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.44. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.03.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

GMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

