Huntington National Bank Raises Stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 533.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HMC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 802.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,288,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after buying an additional 92,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $34.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

