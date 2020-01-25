Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 362.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:SNN opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

