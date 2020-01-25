Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 81,500.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

