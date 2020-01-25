Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,950 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Huntsman by 547.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 856.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $22.27. 1,470,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,148. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

