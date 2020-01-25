HyperQuant 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $253,239.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $48,072.00 and approximately $253,239.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.92 or 0.03086842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00200747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

