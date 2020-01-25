IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IBKC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded IBERIABANK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded IBERIABANK from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.14.

NASDAQ IBKC traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.93. 666,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,939. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average is $74.04. IBERIABANK has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,794,000 after acquiring an additional 569,355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,518,000 after acquiring an additional 425,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,670,000 after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 331,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 71,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,506,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

