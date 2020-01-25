IBM (NYSE:IBM) Given Market Perform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IBM. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.93.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,579,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,636. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.25. IBM has a one year low of $126.85 and a one year high of $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in IBM by 4.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its holdings in IBM by 18.0% during the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IBM by 130.9% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in IBM by 8.1% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IBM by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

