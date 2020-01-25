IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,175 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Corteva by 19,499.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 117,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Corteva by 214.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,947,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, CFO Gregory R. Friedman purchased 3,825 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,947.25. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

