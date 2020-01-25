Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBCP. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.09. 117,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,140. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $500.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

