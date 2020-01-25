Indivior (LON:INDV) Price Target Cut to GBX 39

Indivior (LON:INDV) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 39 ($0.51) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Indivior in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

LON INDV opened at GBX 34.88 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87. The company has a market cap of $254.90 million and a PE ratio of 1.20. Indivior has a 1 year low of GBX 20.98 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 120.50 ($1.59).

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

