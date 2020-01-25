ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of ING traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,337. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in ING Groep by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 80.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 7.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.