Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingles Markets from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 41,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $895.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 86.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 314.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

