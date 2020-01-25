Ink Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $225,825.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $225,825.00 and $20,776.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, COSS, Bibox and Bancor Network. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.91 or 0.03108857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00202010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123922 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,708,420 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, COSS, CoinBene and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

