INO COIN Reaches Market Cap of $265.17 Million (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00017694 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $265.17 million and $2,622.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INO COIN has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.78 or 0.03084258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00201237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

