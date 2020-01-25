Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Up to $3.44

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 12,271,339 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $384.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

