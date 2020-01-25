Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSIT. ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $68.43. 226,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 106.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $339,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $40,910,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

