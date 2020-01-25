InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get InspireMD alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

NSPR opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSPR. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its position in shares of InspireMD by 2,018.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 313,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 298,772 shares during the period.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InspireMD (NSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.