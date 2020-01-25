Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Shares of INTC traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.47. 84,517,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,349,196. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Intel by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521,534 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

