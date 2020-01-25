Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at SunTrust Banks

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura restated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $5.15 on Friday, hitting $68.47. 84,517,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,349,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,518,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $264,189,000 after buying an additional 1,125,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

