Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ICPT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $141.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.65. 574,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,317. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $131.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The firm had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Ryan T. Sullivan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,563. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,005,000 after acquiring an additional 295,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 167,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 61,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

