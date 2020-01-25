Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $615.00 to $660.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $618.57.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $25.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $589.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,140. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $455.15 and a 1 year high of $616.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $592.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,895 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

