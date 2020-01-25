Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) were up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 3,709,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 1,783,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a market cap of $5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

