IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA cut shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of IQIYI stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,718,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.93.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. IQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IQIYI by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,321,000 after buying an additional 2,091,228 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQIYI by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,493,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after buying an additional 692,700 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in IQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,673,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in IQIYI by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 743,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 421,753 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in IQIYI by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 431,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 322,957 shares during the period. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

