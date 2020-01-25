iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,927,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 3,159,659 shares.The stock last traded at $112.44 and had previously closed at $112.04.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average is $111.57.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1564 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
