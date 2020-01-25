iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,927,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 3,159,659 shares.The stock last traded at $112.44 and had previously closed at $112.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average is $111.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1564 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 127,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 80,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,694,000.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

