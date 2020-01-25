iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,095,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,792,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.38 and its 200 day moving average is $306.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $263.35 and a twelve month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

