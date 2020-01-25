iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Lifted by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,294. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.54 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

