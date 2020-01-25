iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,846 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $24,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.76. 1,476,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,710. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.63 and a 1-year high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

