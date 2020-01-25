JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.14. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 108,922 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $280.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. Analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 9.71% of JAKKS Pacific worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.