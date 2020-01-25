Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,776,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,793,000 after purchasing an additional 67,519 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,685,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,944,000 after purchasing an additional 45,967 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,231,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 608,848 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $44.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

