Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 38,018 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 447.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4,150.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $540,207.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $287,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,468 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.