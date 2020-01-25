Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.64 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,519 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

