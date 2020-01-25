Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $5.93 Million in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 169,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLQL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 63,186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 189,559 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 1,252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 85,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 69,449 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 920,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 58,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 38,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLQL opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

