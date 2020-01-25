Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

