Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 23,849 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,849 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,449,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 412.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 705,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after buying an additional 567,802 shares in the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,835,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,865,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12,027.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

