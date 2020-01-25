Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 737 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 428,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,293,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,970,000 after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.55.

NYSE WEC opened at $98.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $69.76 and a one year high of $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

