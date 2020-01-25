Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €38.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.56 ($64.61).

Get Renault alerts:

Renault stock opened at €36.27 ($42.17) on Tuesday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.28.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.